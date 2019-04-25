Services
Chapel of the Chimes Mortuary
7924 North 59th Ave
Glendale, AZ 85301
(623) 937-9297
Visitation
Friday, Apr. 26, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Chapel of the Chimes Mortuary
7924 North 59th Ave
Glendale, AZ 85301
View Map
Viewing
Saturday, Apr. 27, 2019
9:00 AM - 9:45 AM
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
4748 W Orangewood Ave
Glendale, AZ
View Map
Funeral
Saturday, Apr. 27, 2019
10:00 AM
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
4748 W Orangewood Ave
Glendale, AZ
View Map
Interment
Saturday, Apr. 27, 2019
11:30 AM
Resthaven Park Cemetery
6290 W Northern Ave
Glendale, AZ
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Willard Mecham
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Willard Bovee Mecham

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Willard Bovee Mecham Obituary
Willard Bovee Mecham

Glendale - Mecham, Willard Bovee, 98, of Glendale, AZ, passed away on April 20th, 2019. A visitation and viewing will be held at the Chapel of the Chimes, 7924 N 59th Ave., Glendale, AZ, on Friday, April 26th, from 6:00 to 8:00 pm. Another viewing will be held the following morning at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 4748 W Orangewood Ave, Glendale, AZ on Saturday, April 27th, from 9:00 to 9:45 am with the funeral immediately following at 10:00 am. Interment and dedication of the grave will be that same day at 11:30 am at Resthaven Park Cemetery, 6290 W Northern Ave, Glendale, AZ. Please visit www.ChapeloftheChimesMortuary.com to share memories with family.
Published in The Arizona Republic on Apr. 25, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now