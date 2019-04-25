|
Willard Bovee Mecham
Glendale - Mecham, Willard Bovee, 98, of Glendale, AZ, passed away on April 20th, 2019. A visitation and viewing will be held at the Chapel of the Chimes, 7924 N 59th Ave., Glendale, AZ, on Friday, April 26th, from 6:00 to 8:00 pm. Another viewing will be held the following morning at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 4748 W Orangewood Ave, Glendale, AZ on Saturday, April 27th, from 9:00 to 9:45 am with the funeral immediately following at 10:00 am. Interment and dedication of the grave will be that same day at 11:30 am at Resthaven Park Cemetery, 6290 W Northern Ave, Glendale, AZ. Please visit www.ChapeloftheChimesMortuary.com to share memories with family.
Published in The Arizona Republic on Apr. 25, 2019