William A. Hankerson
William A. Hankerson passed away peacefully on June 3, 2020, after being in failing health for a few years. He was born in Chicago, Illinois, on September 21, 1943, and moved to Phoenix with his family in 1946, where he lived the rest of his life.
He received two Bachelors degrees from Arizona State University, one in Engineering and one in Accounting. After practicing Accounting for a few years, he formed Hankerson Financial, Inc., where he served as President. The company specializes in oil and gas, as well as residential and multi-family residential.
He is survived by his wife of almost 52 years, Rita (Ortiz) Hankerson, as well as four children; Greg Hankerson, Julie Moreno, Audrey Mead, and Laura Zielinski, as well as 10 grandchildren; Justine Dachel, Sophia, Callen, Matthew, Isabella, and Andrew Moreno, Kole, Caleb, and Kayden Zielinski, and Penelope Mead. A great granddaughter is on the way. Also surviving him are his three brothers: Dennis, John and Paul Hankerson.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Fred D. Hankerson and Esther (Sidel) Hankerson.
He will be remembered for his colorful stories, most of which were true about his life, and the rest for his great imagination and affectionate teasing. At every encounter, he had a great story to tell. He loved animals, and rescued many, including a horse from a rollover accident. His hobbies were fly fishing, hiking the Grand Canyon, Indian basket weaving, card tricks, and a continued education in many interests. He was always very generous in helping family and friends in any kind of need.
The family wishes to thank Twilight Haven Assisted Care in Mesa, and Eternity Hospice, for their tender care.
A Visitation will be held on Sunday, June 14, 2020 from 4:00 -6:00 P.M. with a Rosary at 4:00 P.M. at Whitney & Murphy Funeral Home, 4800 E. Indian School Rd. in Phoenix. Funeral Mass will be held on Monday, June 15, 2020 at 10:30 A.M. at St. Thomas the Apostle Catholic Church, 2312 E. Campbell Avenue, Phoenix. Condolences and Hugs From Home may be expressed at www.whitneymurphyfuneralhome.com
Published in The Arizona Republic from Jun. 9 to Jun. 10, 2020.