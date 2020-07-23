William A. Lauer (Bill), 79, passed away after a long battle with COPD on Monday, July 20. While he was small in stature, Bill had a huge personality. He never met a stranger and was well loved by everyone. He was proud to be a native of Phoenix, AZ and was even more proud of being a graduate of St. Mary's Elementary and St. Mary's High School, serving his church and being a retired professional commodities relocation expert (truck driver).Bill is survived by his wife of 52 years, Cathy; their three children Tony Lauer; Annie Ramirez and her husband, David; Maggie Olney and her husband, Scot; daughter-in-law Lori Wertz; five grandchildren - Orion, Omar, Rio, Conor and Callan; his sister, Pat DeBusk; 17 nieces and nephews and many other family and friends. He is preceded in death by his parents, Anthony and Helen Lauer; his sister, Mary Lissak; and brother, John Lauer.A viewing will be held for Bill at Menke Funeral Home in Sun City on Tuesday, July 28, 4 p.m. - 7 p.m. A small funeral service will be held at St. John Vianney church for close family on Wednesday, July 29. We plan to have a larger celebration of life for Bill in March on what would have been his 80th birthday.Condolences may be shared at