William A. (Bill) Lauer
William A. Lauer (Bill), 79, passed away after a long battle with COPD on Monday, July 20. While he was small in stature, Bill had a huge personality. He never met a stranger and was well loved by everyone. He was proud to be a native of Phoenix, AZ and was even more proud of being a graduate of St. Mary's Elementary and St. Mary's High School, serving his church and being a retired professional commodities relocation expert (truck driver).

Bill is survived by his wife of 52 years, Cathy; their three children Tony Lauer; Annie Ramirez and her husband, David; Maggie Olney and her husband, Scot; daughter-in-law Lori Wertz; five grandchildren - Orion, Omar, Rio, Conor and Callan; his sister, Pat DeBusk; 17 nieces and nephews and many other family and friends. He is preceded in death by his parents, Anthony and Helen Lauer; his sister, Mary Lissak; and brother, John Lauer.

A viewing will be held for Bill at Menke Funeral Home in Sun City on Tuesday, July 28, 4 p.m. - 7 p.m. A small funeral service will be held at St. John Vianney church for close family on Wednesday, July 29. We plan to have a larger celebration of life for Bill in March on what would have been his 80th birthday.

Condolences may be shared at

www.menkefuneralhome.com




Published in The Arizona Republic from Jul. 23 to Jul. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
28
Viewing
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Menke Funeral Home
