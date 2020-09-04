William "Beep" A. LienauWilliam "Beep" A. Lienau passed away peacefully on August 27, 2020 while in hospice care. He was born September 11, 1940, the youngest of three sons to Kurt and Lydia Lienau of Kenosha, Wisconsin.Beep grew up and attended school in Kenosha, graduating in 1962 from Marquette University in Milwaukee. He started his career as a supply salesman with Clow Mfg., and when promoted to Nat'l Sales Manager, he moved his young family to Naperville, IL in 1970. He went on to become the Executive VP of Water Products Corporation in Aurora.In 1997, his career took him to Scottsdale, Arizona where he started Sima Environmental, Inc. After divesting Sima in 2010, he started Line Sales, LLC, which continues to operate successfully. He was also an inventor, and patented a tag for inoperative fire hydrants.Beep loved Arizona, especially when his kids and grandkids visited and he would "Uber" with his Christmas music playing, no matter what season! He was the epitome of a "glass half full" attitude and always had the brightest outlook on life. He never met a stranger, knew all the best restaurants, and could tell the most incredible stories - if he wasn't laughing too hard.He is survived by his wife Camille Conforti (Scottsdale, AZ), his children Britt (Kelley) (St. Charles, IL), Anne (Downers Grove, IL), Chris (Eva) (Mesa, AZ), Elizabeth (John) (Downers Grove, IL) and the mother of his children, Kathryn Freeman (Glendale, AZ). His grandchildren Britt (Katie), Lindsay, Carly (Josh), Jenny, Paige, Jack, Tommy, Charlie, Patrick, Brendan, Bridget, Meaghan, and great-grandchildren Anthony, James and William and his brother Jack Lienau (Kenosha, WI). He is preceded in death by his parents Kurt and Lydia Lienau and his brother Kurt Lienau, Jr. A celebration of life will be held in the near future.In lieu of flowers donations can be made to:Americare Hospice1212 N. Spencer St. # 2Mesa, AZ 85203