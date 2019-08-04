Services
Celebration of Life
Sunday, Sep. 8, 2019
12:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Stacy's @ Melrose
4343 N. 7th Ave.
Phoenix, AZ
View Map
William Alan Koch

William Alan Koch

Phoenix - 57 years old, passed away peacefully at his home, on July 14, 2019, after a Horrific battle with Spine and Brain & Lung Cancer. He was born on November 7, 1961 in Patagonia, AZ. He is survived by his husband, Douglas L. Klinge, the love of his life. They shared just over 19 wonderful years together. He is also survived by Doug's mother, Marge, Doug's brothers and sisters along with all of their families. William was the proud owner of Alan Williams Salon. A "Celebration of Life" will be held on September 8th, 2019 from 12:00 to 4:00 p.m. at Stacy's @ Melrose, 4343 N. 7th Ave., Phoenix, AZ, 85013.
Published in The Arizona Republic on Aug. 4, 2019
