William "Bill" Albert, age 84, entered unto God's eternal care on April 16, 2019 in Gilbert, Arizona. He was born in Flint, Michigan on December 29, 1934 to the late John S. and Corinne [Hamelin] Dandaneau. He was preceded in death by his loving wife Frances "Kay" [Shoe] Dandaneau, his brother's Robert, John, Leonard, Franklin, David and sister's Rita [Hendricks] and Lorraine [Simmons] Dandaneau. He was devoted to family, a loving husband, son, brother, brother-in-law and uncle.
Mr. Dandaneau grew up in Flint, Michigan where he attended school. He was a Veteran who proudly served his country as a Corporal, Military Police, United States Army. He also upheld his American Legion membership, a patriot. Bill was accomplished and dedicated to his life long career and retired from General Motors in Michigan. Later, he and his beloved wife resided in Sarasota, Florida, they were avid golfers, liked to travel and enjoyed the great outdoors. Bill always had a smile on his face, he was a kind and gentle person who loved sports and spending time with family and friends.
He is survived by his sister Jeannette [Jim] Campbell of Scottsdale, Arizona, sister's-in-law Jackie Coin of Alma, Michigan, Bonnie Davis [Bob] of Laferia, Texas, Marilyn Palmer of Corunna, Michigan, nieces and nephews. He was a friend to all.
Graveside prayers followed by military honors, 11:00a, Friday, April 26, 2019, St. Francis Catholic Cemetery, 2033 N. 48th St., Phoenix, Arizona
Published in The Arizona Republic on Apr. 21, 2019