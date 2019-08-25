Resources
- - William (Bill) Albert Mead passed away peacefully in his sleep on August 8th from complications of diabetes and dementia. He leaves behind his wife of 60 years (Neda), three daughters, two grandchildren, three great-grandchildren, a brother-in-law and several nieces and nephews. Bill was a member of the Cottonwood Tennis Club for 25 years and loved to play and later in his life loved to watch his wife play.

Bill was born in Chicago on May 17, 1933 and lived in Arizona more than 70 years. Bill was a Korean War veteran and a commercial plumbing contractor by trade. He participated in building the county hospital and Manzanita Hall at ASU in Tempe.

A life well lived and a man well loved. We miss you Bill. You will live on in the hearts of all that loved you.

In lieu of flowers, if you wish to, please donate to Hospice of the Valley at HOV.org. Hospice helped our family tremendously through this difficult time.
Published in The Arizona Republic on Aug. 25, 2019
