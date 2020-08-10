William Albinson



Scottsdale - Bill Albinson (Fox), 81, of Scottsdale AZ died of natural causes on July 7th 2020 at Belmont Village Center in Scottsdale AZ



William Harold Albinson was born April 3, 1939 in Sioux Falls SD, son of Lloyd and Caroline (Brown) Albinson



Bill graduated from Windom High School in 1957, later moving to Scottsdale AZ. He attended the University of Arizona In Tucson AZ, graduating in 1961. He served honorably in the United States Air Force Reserve. Bill received further education at the University of Denver in Hotel and Restaurant management and hospitality. He worked for the Marriott and Travelodge Corporations in Chicago Il and San Diego CA aa well as family operations in Douglas AZ.



In 1980, Bill and Susan Hall were united in marriage, which was later dissolved.



Bill enjoyed following the sports teams of his alma mater as well professional golfers and visiting with his friends.



He was preceded in death by his parents, Lloyd and Caroline and brother, Knapp. Survivors include nephews Thomas and Peter Albinson, nieces Andrea Hoffman and Margaret Anstead and several cousins.



No services are planned due to the Coved virus. His remains have been interred in the Memory Gardens at St. Barnabas on the Desert Episcopal Church 6715 N Mockingbird Lane Paradise Valley AZ 85253 where memorials will be received.









