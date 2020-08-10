1/1
William Albinson
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share William's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
William Albinson

Scottsdale - Bill Albinson (Fox), 81, of Scottsdale AZ died of natural causes on July 7th 2020 at Belmont Village Center in Scottsdale AZ

William Harold Albinson was born April 3, 1939 in Sioux Falls SD, son of Lloyd and Caroline (Brown) Albinson

Bill graduated from Windom High School in 1957, later moving to Scottsdale AZ. He attended the University of Arizona In Tucson AZ, graduating in 1961. He served honorably in the United States Air Force Reserve. Bill received further education at the University of Denver in Hotel and Restaurant management and hospitality. He worked for the Marriott and Travelodge Corporations in Chicago Il and San Diego CA aa well as family operations in Douglas AZ.

In 1980, Bill and Susan Hall were united in marriage, which was later dissolved.

Bill enjoyed following the sports teams of his alma mater as well professional golfers and visiting with his friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Lloyd and Caroline and brother, Knapp. Survivors include nephews Thomas and Peter Albinson, nieces Andrea Hoffman and Margaret Anstead and several cousins.

No services are planned due to the Coved virus. His remains have been interred in the Memory Gardens at St. Barnabas on the Desert Episcopal Church 6715 N Mockingbird Lane Paradise Valley AZ 85253 where memorials will be received.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Aug. 10 to Aug. 11, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved