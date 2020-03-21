|
William Alvin Holmes
Phoenix - Born in 1929 in Memphis, TN and passed away in Phoenix, AZ on March 18, 2020.
Graduated 1952 by the University of Memphis where he was President of the Kappa Alpha Order, President of ODK leadership fraternity, Editor of the college annual yearbook and elected to the Hall of Fame. He was a Lt. in the Korean War serving as a Naval Aviator. Alvin was Manager for Connecticut General, American National and Partner in the Dallas Financial Group. He served as treasurer for one Episcopal Church and on the vestry for another. Alvin was predeceased by his brother Richard and wife Nancy. He is survived by his children Linda, Ken, daughter-in-law Tracy, and grandchildren Kevin and Sara.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Mar. 21 to Mar. 30, 2020