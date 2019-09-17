|
William "Andy" Anderson Susong
Phoenix - William "Andy" Anderson Susong, 91, of Phoenix, Arizona passed away peacefully on September 12, 2019 after a long battle with Alzheimer's. Andy was born on January 8, 1928 in Greeneville, TN to Albert and Vivian Susong. He completed his high school education at Tennessee Military Institute. He received his undergraduate degree from Vanderbilt University and went on to receive his MD from the University of Tennessee in Memphis, graduating class of 1953. He then entered the United States Air Force stationed at the Holloman Airforce Base in New Mexico and was honorably discharged in 1957. Andy completed his residency in sur- gery and OB/GYN at Dallas, TX Parkland Memorial Hospital. He moved to Arizona in 1961, where he began his private practice primarily at St. Joseph's Hospital and Good Samaritan Hospital. Andy was most proud of his medical career and accomplishments, including being Board certified by the American Board of OB-GYN in 1964, named a Diplomate of American College of Surgeons in 1965, being published in the New England Medical Journal in 1965, serving as President of the Phoenix OB-GYN Society in 1974, Chairman of St. Joseph's Hospital OB-GYN Dept. for four years in the 80's, and Vice President of St. Joseph's Hospital Medical Staff in 1984. Andy's faith was a cornerstone in his life. He worshiped in the Episcopal church and was active as a church usher for many years in Prescott and Cave Creek. In his spare time, Andy enjoyed traveling, boating, RVing, skiing and was a big football fan. He is survived by his wife of 42 years, Patricia, his two children William (Cynthia) Susong and Marianne Susong (Russell Kuchynka), 4 step children Mark (Alma) Scott, Kristi (Ralph) Destrini, Kirk Scott and Trudi Scott, 15 grandchildren and 11 greatgrandchildren. He is preceded in death by his parents, sister Josephine and beloved golden retrievers, Katie, Caley and Macy. He will always be remembered as a kind, compassionate, true southern gentleman. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, September 21st at 10:30 AM in the chapel at Huger Mercy Living Center at 2345 W. Orangewood Ave. Phoenix, AZ 85021. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Huger Mercy Living Center in Andy's memory.
Published in The Arizona Republic on Sept. 17, 2019