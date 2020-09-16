1/
William Arthur Linyard
William Arthur

Linyard

Scottsdale - William A. Linyard passed away on September 13, 2020 having just turned 90 on August 28. Born in Memphis, Tennessee. Attended Whitehaven High School, graduating in 1948. Married JoAnn Holmes on February 26, 1949. Married for 60 years they had two children Bobby, & Pam. Bill worked at Overland Machine Products in Phoenix, eventually opening his own business Linco Precision Tool Grinding. Golf was his thing. He was proud to be a Marine and a Shriner. Bobby, Pam, Renita his daughter in law, Grandson Travis, Granddaughter Rhianon, Great Grandsons Cole and Eli, and two Nephews Rusti and Ricki Linyard. We'll miss his down home ways. The eyes of Dixie are upon him.




Published in The Arizona Republic from Sep. 16 to Sep. 17, 2020.
