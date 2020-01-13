|
|
William Auguste Woodruff
Peoria - William (Bill) Woodruff, 83 of Peoria, AZ passed away peacefully on Sunday, January 5th 2020 after a courageous battle with cancer. Born and raised in Vermont, he moved to New Jersey in the 50's and met his wife Betty. They were married for 60 years and raised 6 children.
Bill started his career as a machinist at Rutherford Machinery. He worked there for 16 years before taking a job with National Can in 1977, bringing his whole family to AZ. Bill worked for National Can for over 20 years. As an engineer, he travelled the world. He enjoyed talking of his travels and adventures.
He enjoyed golf, fishing, trains, coin collecting and was an avid bowler…but never passed up a chance to go to the casino.
Bill is survived by his sisters, Joyce and Shirley, his six loving children, Lynn, Cathy, Bill, Jim, Michael, and Ed. He is also survived by 9 grandchildren and 9 great-grandchildren.
Bill donated his body to Science Care for medical research and at his request no services will be held. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to www.Cancer.Org in his name.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Jan. 13 to Jan. 15, 2020