|
|
Dr. William B. Furgerson
Sun City - William (Bill) Buford Furgerson Jr., a medical doctor and long-term Arizona resident, died unexpectedly on March 21, 2020 at the age of 90 in his home in Sun City, Arizona.
Bill is survived by his children Robert, Dorothy, Joseph, and John; his grandchildren Jean, Hannah, Abra, Chance, Bradley and Linshi; and his sisters Ruth and Alice. He is predeceased by his brother, John, his son, William Buford Furgerson, III and his loving wife of 67 years, Mildred.
Bill was born in Louisville, Kentucky on August 17, 1929 to William Buford Furgerson, Sr. and Dorothy Gertrude Furgerson. He graduated from the University of Louisville in 1951 with a Bachelor's degree. Later in 1951 he married the love of his life, Mildred Campbell, who supported the family by working as a typist while Bill attended medical school. He commenced his professional career after he earned a Doctor of Medicine from the University of Louisville in 1955.
As a doctor in the Public Health Service, the family moved frequently and lived in several different parts of the country. While living in Galveston, Texas, Bill's interest in Boy Scouts became reignited and he served as a Scoutmaster for 2 years. Bill and Mildred moved the family to Arizona in 1970, grew to love Arizona, and decided to stay in Arizona after the children grew up.
He retired at the age of 62 after working for the U.S. Public Health Service, the Indian Health Service and ABC/Cigna.
Bill and Mildred were strongly devoted to each other during their relationship of many years. In retirement, Bill and Mildred enjoyed square dancing, hiking, and bridge. They renewed their marriage vows on Valentine's Day of 2019, which was only 1 month prior to Mildred's passing of this life to the next. Bill died exactly 1 year after Mildred's passing.
Bill had an inquisitive mind and had a keen interest in several subjects. He had a passionate interest in medicine and kept current on medical journals until his death. He was a lifetime member of the Episcopal Church, and was active in many church activities, including The Brotherhood of St. Andrew. After retiring he was involved in many community clubs and served for many years as the treasurer of the Kiwanis Sun City chapter. He will be deeply missed by his friends, family, and all who knew him.
A memorial service at All Saints of the Desert Episcopal Church will be held at a later date, pending the end of the current pandemic.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Apr. 2 to Apr. 5, 2020