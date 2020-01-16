|
William Baldwin Carey
Phoenix - William B. (Bill) Carey, age 90, beloved husband, father, grandfather, great grandfather and friend, passed away on Saturday, January 4, 2020, at home with his wife Sara and daughter Leslie at his side. Bill was born July 31, 1929 in Sheridan, Wyoming to J. W. and Mildred Carey. He graduated from the University of Wyoming with a degree in Civil and Structural Engineering. He and Sara moved to Arizona in 1957, and that began his love affair with Arizona and all it had to offer. He retired December 31, 1989 after 29 years as a Deputy Director of the Building Safety Department for the City of Phoenix. Bill was an adventurer, backpacker, hiker, biker, fisherman, mountain climber, skier, photographer, pilot, carpenter, and in later years, cruiser. He was a devoted husband, father, and grandfather extraordinaire. He was above all a family man with a heart for friends and people. He was preceded in death by his parents and his only sister, Betty Ellis. He is survived by his wife of 65 years, Sara, daughters Leslie Hughes (John), and Nancy Conway, his son Steven Carey, granddaughter Lacy Conway and grandsons Kohl Conway, Carey and Chrisman Hughes, Matthew and Andrew Carey, and great-grandsons Alex Conway and Grayson Conway (born on January 5, 2020 to complete Bill's life cycle) and very special nieces and nephews. We give special thanks to the invaluable Hospice Family Care who tended Bill, making his transition easier for all. A memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on January 25 at Phoenix Memorial Park, 200 West Beardsley, Phoenix. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in his memory to Banner Alzheimer's Institute, 901 E. Willetta St., Phoenix Arizona, 85006.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Jan. 16 to Jan. 22, 2020