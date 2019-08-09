|
William "Bill" Barbee
- - William "Bill" Barbee, born May 19, 1930 passed away July 26th, 2019. During his amazing 89 years of life he served in the Navy, Air Force Reserves, surveyed for APS for 33 years, and worked for Aerial Mapping for 20 years. He earned his pilot license, loved golf, reading, map collecting, and Arizona history. Beloved father and grandfather, Bill is survived by his wife, two children, two granddaughters and one great granddaughter. He passed away days before his 62nd wedding anniversary. Memorial services to be held on August 10th from 6pm-8pm at Pointe in Tyme at Pointe Hilton Tapatio Cliffs Resort. 11111 N 7th St, Phoenix, AZ 85020.0 In lieu of flowers, family is requesting to please make a donation to the .
Published in The Arizona Republic from Aug. 9 to Aug. 10, 2019