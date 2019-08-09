Services
Memorial service
Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Pointe in Tyme at Pointe Hilton Tapatio Cliffs Resort
11111 N 7th St
Phoenix, AZ
View Map
Send Flowers
Resources
More Obituaries for William Barbee
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William "Bill" Barbee


1930 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
William "Bill" Barbee Obituary
William "Bill" Barbee

- - William "Bill" Barbee, born May 19, 1930 passed away July 26th, 2019. During his amazing 89 years of life he served in the Navy, Air Force Reserves, surveyed for APS for 33 years, and worked for Aerial Mapping for 20 years. He earned his pilot license, loved golf, reading, map collecting, and Arizona history. Beloved father and grandfather, Bill is survived by his wife, two children, two granddaughters and one great granddaughter. He passed away days before his 62nd wedding anniversary. Memorial services to be held on August 10th from 6pm-8pm at Pointe in Tyme at Pointe Hilton Tapatio Cliffs Resort. 11111 N 7th St, Phoenix, AZ 85020.0 In lieu of flowers, family is requesting to please make a donation to the .
Published in The Arizona Republic from Aug. 9 to Aug. 10, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of William's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.