Services
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Mar. 14, 2020
2:00 PM
Faith Bible Church
17230 N. 59th Ave
Glendale, AZ
View Map
Send Flowers
Resources
More Obituaries for William Beatty
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William (Bill) Beatty

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
William (Bill) Beatty Obituary
William (Bill) Beatty

Phoenix - William (Bill) Eugene Beatty, 67, passed away on March 3, 2020 in Glendale, AZ. He was the husband of Marti Sue Beatty. They shared 45 years of marriage together. Born in Tuscon, Arizona, he was the son of Walter E. and Leola M. Beatty Jr. He was the District Manager for Pep Boys. Later in life, he went back to school and graduated from Ozark Christian College and served as the Pastor of New Hope Christian Church in Miami, OK. He was currently attending Faith Bible Church. He enjoyed playing his, trumpet, the organ, keyboard or just listening to great music. He will be remembered for his Love of Jesus, his big heart, his compassion for people, his love for telling Bible jokes and Arizona trivia. He is survived by his mother Leola M Beatty, his wife Marti Sue Beatty, his children Heather (Beatty) and Matt Tidball, Gabriel and Melissa Beatty and Hillary Beatty, 7 grandsons, 1 granddaughter and Chica (chihuahua). He was predeceased by his father Walter E. Beatty Jr. A celebration of life service (memorial service) will be held at Faith Bible Church (17230 N. 59th Ave. Glendale, AZ 85308) on March 14, 2020 at 2 pm.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Mar. 6 to Mar. 8, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of William's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -