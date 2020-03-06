|
William (Bill) Beatty
Phoenix - William (Bill) Eugene Beatty, 67, passed away on March 3, 2020 in Glendale, AZ. He was the husband of Marti Sue Beatty. They shared 45 years of marriage together. Born in Tuscon, Arizona, he was the son of Walter E. and Leola M. Beatty Jr. He was the District Manager for Pep Boys. Later in life, he went back to school and graduated from Ozark Christian College and served as the Pastor of New Hope Christian Church in Miami, OK. He was currently attending Faith Bible Church. He enjoyed playing his, trumpet, the organ, keyboard or just listening to great music. He will be remembered for his Love of Jesus, his big heart, his compassion for people, his love for telling Bible jokes and Arizona trivia. He is survived by his mother Leola M Beatty, his wife Marti Sue Beatty, his children Heather (Beatty) and Matt Tidball, Gabriel and Melissa Beatty and Hillary Beatty, 7 grandsons, 1 granddaughter and Chica (chihuahua). He was predeceased by his father Walter E. Beatty Jr. A celebration of life service (memorial service) will be held at Faith Bible Church (17230 N. 59th Ave. Glendale, AZ 85308) on March 14, 2020 at 2 pm.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Mar. 6 to Mar. 8, 2020