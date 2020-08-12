1/1
William Bender Sr.
William Bender, Sr.

Mesa - William O.H. Bender, Sr. was reunited with his loving wife, Katherine, of 55 years August 4, 2020. "They are together forever." They are survived by 5 children, 11 grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren. They are loved and missed. A visitation will be held on August 14th from 1-3pm and a second visitation with service to follow will be held August 14th at 6:00pm at Lakeshore Mortuary, 1815 S. Dobson Rd., Mesa, AZ. We are limiting the size of the group attending the visitation and funeral. In lieu of flowers, the family ask donations be made to the Shriners Hospital for Children, by visiting https://donate.lovetotherescue.org/give/119312/?utm_source=shcmain#!/donation/checkout.

Published in The Arizona Republic from Aug. 12 to Aug. 13, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Lakeshore Mortuary
1815 South Dobson Road
Mesa, AZ 85202
4808385639
