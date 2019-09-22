|
|
William C. McCormick
Scottsdale - William C. McCormick "Bill" passed away on Monday, August 19, at the age of 76 after a battle with cancer. Bill was born November 10, 1942 in Vinton, Iowa to Charles and Cecelia McCormick. Bill was a loyal and passionate Hawkeye having graduated with Honors. Bill's career started with IBM in Cedar Rapids, moving on to become President of Banks of Iowa Computer Services, EVP of Computer Sales International (CSI) in St. Louis and Shared Financial Systems, Dallas. He continued his executive career with various software companies in California, Texas and Arizona. He and his wife Darla bought Cardiff Stationary and Gifts in Carmel, CA where Bill loved to play golf and cook out on the beach. After daughter Megan was born, they returned to Scottsdale, AZ where Bill started his consulting company McCormick and Associates. He continued to develop short and long term business and marketing plans helping various companies grow and succeed. He was known for his business acumen, his honest and ethical leadership, and the mentoring of many along the way. Bill loved to golf, read and travel, especially to the CA wine country.
Bill's memory will be cherished by his wife of 33 years, Darla; sister Joanne (Robert) Kemnitz; daughters Megan McCormick, Kelley (Robert) Rubin, Kathleen (Jean-Eric) Gnuva, son Mike (Helene) McCormick, and his soon to be son-in-law Travis May.
Surviving grandchildren Samantha and Jacqueline Rubin, Caroline and James McCormick, Francesca and Tatiana Gnuva. Nieces and nephews Theresa Kemnitz, Lisa (Richard) Bock, William (Catherine) Kemnitz, Thomas Kemnitz, Kristen (Allen) Wallach, Adam (Adrienne) Deem, Matt (Amy) Levy, Michael (Shelly) Levy and their children. Bill had a very special relationship and shared many good times with his sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law Judy and Bob Custer and Sherry and John Boyles.
There was a Celebration of Life at his home in Scottsdale with immediate family. He was known for his unselfish and good heart, he attended daily Mass every chance he got before he became too ill, and he never complained about his illness or circumstances. He was known as the "chemo hero" at Ironwood Cancer Center. It is hard to let him go but we know he was welcomed to Heaven with "Well done good and faithful servant. You have been faithful with a few things. I will put you in charge of many things. Come and share your Master's happiness."
Donations on Bill's behalf can be made to the , Hospice of the Valley, or the American Humane Society.
Condolences may be sent to Darla & Megan McCormick, 18650 N. Thompson Peak Pkwy, 1036, Scottsdale, AZ 85255
Published in The Arizona Republic on Sept. 22, 2019