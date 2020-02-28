|
William C. Torrey
Phoenix - William C. ('Bill) Torrey, C.P.A., long-time Phoenix resident, well-known business professional and philanthropist, died at his home February 21, 2020 after a lengthy illness. He was surrounded by his family.
Mr. Torrey was born December 3, 1930 in Detroit to his parents, Lyle B. and Grace Metzger ('Gretchen') Torrey. Shortly thereafter the family moved to Bermuda where they lived until the outbreak of the War in 1940. Those hostilities required all American civilians to be evacuated to the United States and the family settled in Connecticut as their new home.
Bill Torrey attended Phillips Academy Andover ('49), and subsequently graduated from Princeton University in 1954. He was commissioned an Ensign in the U.S. Navy in 1955 and served two years as a Communications and Intelligence officer aboard the destroyer, U.S.S. Damato (DD-871), primarily in the Atlantic and Mediterranean engaging in anti-submarine duty.
After his service, he and his wife moved to Phoenix in 1958 where he completed his master's degree at Arizona State University in accounting and passed his examination for his Certified Public Accounting license. He began specializing in tax and estate planning work at the national accounting firm of Peat Marwick & Mitchell with whom he was a General Partner. In 1970 Bill became the Chief Financial Officer of Dahlberg Industries, the developer of the iconic 'The Lakes' residential development in Tempe, Arizona, where he worked until 1980. Subsequently he remained in private C.P.A. practice until his eventual retirement in 1995. Bill Torrey was active in the community as a Member of the Board of Trustees of Phoenix Country Day School where his three children were students, and the Paradise Valley Country Club. He was especially passionate about live musical performances and was a long-standing patron of the Arizona Classic Jazz Society and major supporter of their annual jazz festival occurring in Chandler each October. With the advent of the Musical Instrument Museum in North Scottsdale and the Sagewood retirement Community adjacent to it, Mr. Torrey frequently sponsored musicians performing at MIM to schedule a matinee performance at the Woody's Place Jazz venue at Sagewood. His passion for these performances and generosity in sponsoring the various musicians were always greatly appreciated by the residents. Bill continued to travel extensively right up to 2018, attending jazz performances in California and embarking on special jazz cruises throughout the country.
William Torrey is survived by his three children, Mark William Torrey (Rica) of Silverthorne, Colorado, Blair Anne Torrey of Phoenix, and Scot Clayton Torrey (Tierney) of Portland, Oregon; Grandchildren, William Clayton Torrey II of Phoenix, and Paige and Cate Torrey of Portland, Oregon. Also, his three brothers, Lyle B. ('Blair') Torrey of Charleston, South Carolina, Robert K. Torrey, of Honolulu, Hawaii, and Richard D. ('Bo') Torrey of Phoenix.
Services: Saturday, March 7th at 1:00 PM, Christ Church of the Ascension, 4015 East Lincoln Drive, Paradise Valley, AZ, followed by a small family gathering at Paradise Valley Country Club, 7101 North Tatum Blvd. beginning at 3:00 PM.
Contributions to Hospice of the Valley, Phoenix, Arizona (HOV.org/donate) would be appreciated. Also, Arizona Classic Jazz Society (Mail:10918 East Michigan Avenue, Sun Lakes, AZ 85248) would be a welcome remembrance.
Remembrances may also be sent to the Torrey family at P.O. Box 32508, Phoenix, AZ 85064.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Feb. 28 to Mar. 1, 2020