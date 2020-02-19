|
William "Bil" Canfield
William "Bil" Canfield died January 30th. He was 99. Bil was born In East Orange, New Jersey on October 8th 1920. He was born to be an artist. In his senior year he won a scholarship to the American School of Design in New York which he attended for 2 years. His first job at the NY Racing Form was cut short by the bombing of Pearl Harbor. He enlisted in the navy and served 4 years on the battleship USS Massachusetts as Boatswain's Mate First Class, mostly in the Pacific arena. After the war he returned to NJ, married his high school sweetheart and began working at the Newark News, progressing from head of the art department, to Sports Cartoonist and eventually Editorial Cartoonist. When the News folded he became Editorial Cartoonist for the Star Ledger where he worked until his retirement in 1995. He and his wife Dorothy then began a new life in Cave Creek AZ where he cartooned for the Sonoran News for 20 years. He was also a member of the Arizona Artists Guild, painted oil portraits of people and their pets and sketched for Pioneer Living History Museum. He left his artwork with whoever he dealt with throughout the town.
A celebration of life will be held at Good Shepherd of the Hills Episcopal Church, 6502 E. Cave Creek Road on February 29th at 3 PM. Join us to share your memories of a unique character whose sense of humor and smile remained to the end.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Feb. 19 to Feb. 23, 2020