William Charles Berta
William Charles Berta

Sun City West - William Charles Berta, "Bill", 78, of Sun City West died October 17th, 2020. He was born in Menominee, MI, grew up in Sheridan , WY, and graduated from the University of Wyoming. Bill served in the United States Air Force as a KC-135 and Caribou pilot and completed a tour in Vietnam. After his service he flew for Saudia Airlines and eventually retired with America West Airlines as a 737 captain. Bill pursued his passion for competitive shooting by competing in local, regional, and international matches. Bill and his wife Mary Kathryn loved spending their summers together enjoying the great outdoors in Sheridan, WY. He leaves behind Mary Kathryn, his wife of 50 years, daughters Cary and Laura, 6 grandchildren, sister Linda, brother-in-law Curt, brother Charles and sister-in-law Mary Lee. Memorial service will be held at 2:30 p.m. on Monday, October 26th, 2020 at Hansen Desert Hills Mortuary, Scottsdale, AZ. Please visit hansenmortuary.com for online condolences.






Published in The Arizona Republic from Oct. 29 to Nov. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Hansen Desert Hills Mortuary and Memorial Park
6500 E. Bell Road
Scottsdale, AZ 85254
