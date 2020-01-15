|
|
William Cody Lockwood
Phoenix - Cody is at peace! William Cody Lockwood "Cody Bill" passed away peacefully at the Ryan House on Christmas Eve (1967-2019). He may have been 52 years old but was a kid at heart. Cody thought of himself as a Cowboy and a Rock Star. He loved family, friends and was a lightning rod when making connections. Cody loved people, animals, music and the Bradshaw Mountains. Cody was truly loved but somehow always felt alone. He will be missed by his family, friends and his beloved dog, Freedom.
If you would like to say goodbye or share some stories there will be a drop-in celebration of life from 2:00-4:00pm on Saturday, January 18, 2020 at Hansen Chapel, 8314 N 7th St, Phoenix, AZ 85020. In lieu of flowers, please support or make a donation to Hospice of the Valley, https://www.hov.org. Visit https://www.hansenmortuary.com for condolences.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Jan. 15 to Jan. 16, 2020