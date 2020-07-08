1/1
Dr William Curtis Stonecipher
Dr William Curtis Stonecipher

Dr William Curtis Stonecipher left this world at his home in Camp Verde Arizona, on June 29th 2020, to be in the arms of Jesus.

Bill was husband to his loving wife Helen for 29 wonderful years. Leaves behind 6 children, Cindy, Rhonda, Lori, Lana, Jill and Curtis, 3 step children Stacey, Shannon and was preceded in death by Eric and many grandchildren and great grandchildren. Also, brother Terry and sister Judy who have wonderful memories of their big brother.

Dr Stonecipher was a family practice physician for over 50 years and was loved by all his patients. Bill practiced in Phoenix, Wickenburg and the Verde Valley.

He wore many different hats in his life. Amoung the many were U.S.A.F. for over 20 years, retiring as a Full Bird Colonel. He was a Quick Draw Showman, member of the Dons Club, on the D.P.S. Special Operations Unit where he was their "Doc". Billy never met a stranger and helped more people than can be counted.

There will always be a hole in the family and we will miss him dearly until we are reunited in heaven.

Do to pandemic private family services are pending. Online guestbook at greersmortuary.com




Published in The Arizona Republic from Jul. 8 to Jul. 9, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Winslow Funeral Home
1505 W Third St
Winslow, AZ 86047
(928) 289-3838
