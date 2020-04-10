|
William D. (Bill) Graham
USAF Ret. Maj. Bill Graham, of Ahwatukee, passed away, died, kicked the bucket, crossed over, or, otherwise, bought the farm on March 7, 2020. In case you've read this far, no flowers please. Instead, go outside your comfort zone and promise me you will make personal contact with a homeless person at least once a month and offer them hope and encouragement and let them know in your own way that God loves them! (Yes, the curtain has finally come down).
I was born in Buffalo, NY and soon moved to a suburb called East Aurora where I lived my growing up years. I attended U. of Rochester where I received a B.A. degree (barely). As an ROTC student and new Air Force 2nd Lieutenant I traveled to Harlingen, TX to attend navigator school. My 20-year career took me to Dover, DE (C-124 transports), Peshawar, Pakistan (electronic snooping), the National Security Agency (NSA) at Ft. Meade, MD (Shh!), Athens Greece (more snooping), Thailand (EC-47's) and Columbus, OH (KC-135 tankers) where I retired in 1976. I flew over 5000 hours and was awarded several medals, including the Bronze Star, Air Medal, Meritorious Service Medal, Joint Services Commendation Medal, and several others. For the next many years I taught 4th grade in Reynoldsburg - outside of Columbus- until I retired again in 1994. In 1999 my wife Glenice and I moved to Ahwatukee (Phoenix, AZ).
Sports, music, and entertaining always went hand in hand in my life. With my mother a professional musician; opera singer, piano, and violin, I started piano lessons at age 5 and it has been a good slice of my life. I first played in public at age 7, accompanied all-state choirs in high school, and played at assisted living facilities in my later years. Baseball was my first sports love and I played in high school; sometimes known to accompany the chorus in my uniform and then dashing to the bus for an away game. I played four years in college as an outfielder and continued playing hardball until age 72 in the Men's Senior Baseball League (MSBL). I also excelled in racquetball, volleyball, bowling, badminton, horseshoes, and later took up golf. I was basically an introvert until I got in front of an audience. I have entertained as a stand-up comic, emcee, singer and actor all my life, the last years mainly performing in community theater productions at various venues in the Phoenix area. I enjoyed reading for the blind on the radio at Sun Sounds of Arizona. I also wrote a play, short stories and poems and have been known to dabble in stained glass. Beneath all this was my strong belief in God and my life-long membership in the Catholic church that has given me an even keel through several rough patches in my life. (I know this is dragging on but I figure my vast estate (ha!) can handle the cost of these ramblings). Last, but by no means least, is my loving family. My wife Glenice and I enjoyed many years together and have great memories of trips we've taken such as New Zealand, Machu Pichu in Peru and Gallapagos Islands, Costa Rica, Alaska, camping/hiking the Grand Canyon, biking in New England, and exploring lots of places in this great state and country. My other three valuable assets will be sorely missed. They are my daughter Kathryn and husband Ian (FL), son Bob and wife Marsha (CO), and son Andy (OH). They are the three best children a father could have. I have been and will always be proud of them for being who they are. I will also miss my step-children: Dayne Roberts, Dawn Allison, Denee Choice, and Davonne Smith and their families. I have been preceded in death by my sister Joan Ryan of FL. and sister Barbara Ryan of Cave Creek. Services will be held at a later date.
Some of my ashes will be scattered over center field at Hamlin Park in East Aurora, NY where I ran around a lot. The rest will be interred along with Glenice's at her death. Remember, forget the flowers, folks! I've smelled my share along the way….. have you? Give a generous donation to or if you don't have one, take a friend out to dinner and talk about me behind what used to be my back. Oops, there's the light - I gotta go. It's been a very good life!
