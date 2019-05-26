|
|
On May 22, 2019, William D. "Bill" McCullough, devoted husband, father, and grandfather, passed away at age 80. He is survived by his loving wife of 50 years, Maryann; sons Michael, Casey, and Colin; daughters-in-law Mary and Megan; grandchildren Kaden and Keira; sister Margaret; and many nieces and nephews.
Bill was born on December 21, 1938, in Las Vegas, Nevada, to William and Dorothy (McCool) McCullough. At Boulder City High School in Nevada, he excelled in academics, athletics, and student government. He was class valedictorian, was named all-state quarterback in football, and served as student body president. He then studied at Stanford University, graduating in 1963 with a degree in political science, and later pursued a master of business administration and a master of public administration at San Diego State University.
Bill served in the military during and after college: with the Navy in Japan; and with the Air Force in Vietnam, as a captain during his time as an intelligence officer during the Vietnam War.
Following his marriage to Maryann in 1969 in La Jolla, California, they moved to Carefree, Arizona, where they raised their three boys before moving to Phoenix. His career spanned various fields, including work as a business owner, stockbroker, and teacher. He dedicated his later years to public service, serving as a legislative and financial analyst for the State of Arizona.
Bill was known as a man of strong character and integrity, highly devoted to God, his family and friends, and his country and community. He was an avid runner, a student of politics and public affairs, and a friend to dogs and cats everywhere.
A funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, May 28, 2019 at the Franciscan Renewal Center (5802 East Lincoln Drive; Scottsdale, Arizona), to be followed by a reception. A separate celebration of life will be held in River Forest, Illinois, at a date to be determined.
Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of the Valley.
Published in The Arizona Republic on May 26, 2019