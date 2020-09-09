William Dale Stacey



William "Dale" Stacey passed away in the early morning hours of August 29 in Phoenix, Arizona. He had courageously battled COPD for many years. Dale was born May 6, 1938 to Arthur William Stacey and Mae Fahlgren in Phoenix, AZ. He attended Baltz Elementary School and spent weekends and vacations fishing and hunting with his Dad, uncles and brother. He graduated from Phoenix Union High School in 1957 and then attended Phoenix College.



Dale began working weekends for his Father's Construction Company (Stacey Construction Company) while in high school and spent summers with the company. After college he worked briefly for Motorola and then became project manager next to his Dad in the construction business. His brother Bill joined the company in 1971. They built many schools in Arizona, churches, banks, a municipal park in Gilbert and Lake Havasu and worked on a pump plant along the Colorado River. The company was known for their excellent concrete work.



After retiring in 1992 Dale spent much of his time at his condo in Guaymas, Mexico. He loved fishing, the beach and ocean sunsets.



Dale was a gregarious and kind man who truly cared for everyone. He always had a story to tell and knew so much history about Phoenix and Arizona. He had spent time living and working throughout the state on various job sites.



Dale will be greatly missed by his family and friends. He is preceded in death by his parents. He is survived by his brother Bill Stacey, sister Ann Stearns; sisters Susie Schillingburg, Lauren Stacey and Carol Pribyl, and daughter Elizabeth Marcoline-Stacey.



A Celebration of Life ceremony will be held at a later date. Sage Hospice is planting five trees in the National Forest in memory of Dale. Additionally the family requests donations be made to: Sage Hospice & Palliative Care, 5111 N. Scottsdale Road, Suite 204, Scottsdale AZ 85250.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store