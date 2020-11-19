William David (Dave) Anderson



William David (Dave) Anderson of Sun City West, Arizona passed away on Saturday, November 14, 2020, at the age of 78. After a brief illness, he died peacefully with his family by his side.



William David (Dave) Anderson was born in Virginia, IL on February 16, 1942, to father William Evans Anderson and mother Crystal Lynn. One of seven siblings, Dave possessed a competitive spirit and remarkable work ethic. This was demonstrated in his youth through his athletic accomplishments in boxing, baseball, track and football. He always held jobs on top of his schoolwork and athletics, and was known as the hardest worker on any job.



After high school, Dave became an apprentice then a skilled carpenter for the Carpenter's Local 270 Union in Springfield, IL. On February 10, 1961, Dave married the love of his life, Deanna Jane Smith, in their hometown of Virginia, IL. Dave and Deanna became proud parents to three boys Todd, Troy and Joel. Then became proud grandparents to five grandchildren. Most recently Dave and Deanna became proud great grandparents to their first great grandchild.



Dave loved God and his family above all else in life, he also loved his work supervising the construction of many buildings that still stand in Springfield, IL. Dave enjoyed gardening, traveling and following all the activities of his sons and grandchildren. He and Deanna made friends everywhere they went, and have always enjoyed the many deep and loving relationships they cultivated over the years.



Dave was preceded in death by his parents, his brothers Floyd and Deidrick (Rick), sisters Betty, Ruth and Mildred, and his eldest son Todd. He is survived by his beloved wife, Deanna, children Joel (Jennifer), Troy (Tamara), grandchildren Shane (Angela), Rylan, Ethan, Baylor, and Braden and great-granddaughter Capri.



No services will be held.









