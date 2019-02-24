|
|
William "Bill" David Tracey
Peoria - William David Tracey, 58, passed away suddenly on Friday, February 15, 2019 in Peoria, Arizona. Born January 27, 1961 in Evergreen Park, Illinois to Joan Heffernan Tracey and the late Joseph Tracey, Bill graduated from Phoenix's Thunderbird High School in 1979. A wonderful man loved by many, Bill spent over 35 years working in the waterworks and plumbing industry and made countless friends over the course of his career. He had a lifelong passion for the great outdoors and was happiest spending time in nature. He is survived by his son Ian; and his daughters Jessica and Lauren; his mother Joan; his brother Robert and wife Sharon; brother Mark and wife Delores; brother Don, wife Tammy, and his nieces Taylor and Megan. His brother Brian passed away in 2010.
Vigil services will be held Thursday, March 7, 2019 from 6:00 to 8:00 pm, and a memorial Mass will be held at 10:00 am on Friday, March 8, 2019 followed by a celebration of life in the church hall. All events will be held at St. Paul's Catholic Church, 330 W. Coral Gables Dr., Phoenix. Due to the beginning of Lent, no flowers should be sent to the church. Visit https://www.hansenmortuary.com for condolences.
Published in The Arizona Republic on Feb. 24, 2019