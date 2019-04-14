|
|
William (Bill) DeMarco
- - Born in Chicago, IL. On May 1, 1943, William (Bill) DeMarco passed away on March 26th, while vacationing with family in CA. He is preceded in death by his parents Louis and Ann DeMarco and brother, Danny. He is survived by his wife, Mary, and brother Gene (Carmen) DeMarco and his children Ann Dobroski (Jim), Bill DeMarco, Tina Breithaupt (Brent) and Michelle Blasius along with his grandchildren: Jimmy, Emily, Antonella, Giovanni, Amelia and Wesley.
Prior to moving to AZ., Bill was a detective with the Cook County Sherriff's Police in IL. for 14 years. After relocating to AZ, he worked in Corp Security at APS for 22 years. His happiest day came when he was ordained in 2006 as a Deacon with the Phoenix Catholic Diocese, serving St Jerome, St Francis of Assisi AK-Chin mission church and San Lucy mission church in Gila Bend. He loved sharing his faith and love of God with others.
Funeral services will be held at St Jerome Catholic Church, 10815 N 35th Ave, Phoenix 85029 on Wednesday, April 17th at 10 am
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Bill's name to: The Knights of Columbus c/o St Jerome 10815 N 35th Ave Phoenix, 85029
Published in The Arizona Republic on Apr. 14, 2019