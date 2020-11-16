William Douglas Stiteler
Phoenix - William Douglas Stiteler, age 59 of Phoenix, Arizona was welcomed into Heaven on October 4, 2020.
Doug enjoyed a successful career in commercial real estate. He worked with his father, John, for many years at the Stiteler Companies and later began his own company, Diversified Management Services. He was smart, hardworking and enjoyed a challenge. Doug also shared his passion for real estate with his brother Scott, whom he worked with as well.
As a young boy, Doug spent his summers on Catalina Island, boating, diving and water skiing and many winters skiing in the Colorado mountains. He grew up in Phoenix in the Arcadia area and attended Hopi Elementary. As a graduate of Brophy College Preparatory, Doug was an amazing athlete, playing football and running track. During his time at Brophy, Doug set many records as their quarterback, #7. Doug later attended the University of San Diego.
Doug loved his family and friends. His children, Payne and Reagan, were his proudest accomplishments. He coached many of their sports, including football, baseball and softball. He was a Cub Scout dad as well as an Indian Princess dad. The camping trips were epic! A big ASU and Cardinals fan, Doug loved tailgates and his were always winners! Doug was an amazing cook and loved to entertain. His dinner parties were legendary right down to the smallest of details. Doug will be remembered as the generous, kindhearted and loyal friend he was to so many.
Doug is survived by his son, Payne Douglas Stiteler, and daughter, Reagan Danielle Stiteler (Heidi Ingham Stiteler), his father, John Stiteler (Ellen), his brother Scott Stiteler (Jane) and sister Lizabeth Stiteler. In addition, he is survived by 9 nieces and nephews he loved dearly: Allison, Samantha, Jack and Henry (Scott), Brody (Barry), Andie and Maggie (Liz), Max & Jackie (Kristi & Jean-Marc). Doug is preceded into heaven by his mother, Elizabeth Lewis Stiteler and his brothers, Barry Stiteler and HH.
A memorial service to celebrate Doug's life will be scheduled for spring of 2021. Condolences may be expressed at www.whitneymurphyfuneralhome.com
. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Phoenix Rescue Mission https://phoenixrescuemission.org/give/
. Please include Doug's first and last name in the comments section. Thank you.