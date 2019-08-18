|
|
William Dullas
Glendale - William Dullas, beloved husband, uncle and friend passed away August 8, 2019 at his home in Glendale, Arizona. He is survived by his wife of 58 years Norma Marie, sister-in-law Janet Sanders; nieces Leslie Foster, Janice (Timothy) Paul; great nieces and nephews Jennifer (Jake), Tiffany (Ben), Kristin (Ryan), Zachary, Christopher, Sarah and Sophie; Mark Foster and his beloved cats Harley and Hopper. Bill grew up in Peoria, Arizona, he graduated from Peoria High School and went on to graduate from Arizona State University with both a BA and MA degree. While attending ASU, he married Norma Marie Sanders of Mesa. Upon graduation, he began his teaching career at Dysart High School, where he taught biology, medical science and earth science. He later transferred to Cactus High School, where he taught until he retired in 1992. From the time he was in eighth grade, he had an interest in beekeeping. Over the years, his beekeeping hobby developed into a commercial honey producing business. As a result of his many years of expert work in the bee business, Bill published a book in 2008 entitled "ABC's of Beekeeping Problems and Problem Beekeepers." Bill enjoyed the beauty of nature, camping, traveling, gardening, painting and woodworking. He was a talented artist, had a kind and generous heart and a warm, fun-loving nature. At family gatherings or with friends, he was always quick to share a funny story or a joke. He will be forever loved, forever missed. A graveside service will be held at 9:00 a.m. on Tuesday, August 20, 2019 at Resthaven Park East Cemetery: 4310 East Southern Ave., Phoenix, AZ 85042. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be sent to Phoenix Rescue Mission: 1801 South 35th Ave., Phoenix, AZ 85009. Please visit www.heritagefuneralchapels.com to share memories.
Published in The Arizona Republic on Aug. 18, 2019