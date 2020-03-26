|
William (Bill) Earl Lautenbach
Phoenix - William (Bill) Earl Lautenbach, age 89, of Phoenix, AZ quietly passed in his sleep on March 24, 2020 from end stage kidney disease. He was born on March 19, 1931 in Gary, Indiana to William and Ann Lautenbach. However, he was raised by his loving Dutch grandparents, Dirk and Hendrika Lautenbach, after the untimely death of his mother in a private airplane crash.
"Billy" always loved the beach at Lake Michigan, and some of his fondest memories came from being the Head Lifeguard at Marquette Park Beach in his late teens. He also loved the theater arts, so he pursued a degree in Set Design from the Art Institute of Chicago while studying at Goodman Theater.
Bill soon had another love whom he met on the beach - Renee Whitt. They married in Gary, Ind on October 22nd, 1953 and were soon expecting their first daughter, Ann Renee. The US Army had other plans for the little family, as Bill was drafted and relocated to El Paso, Texas. He was assigned to a missiles detail, but with the Korean War armistice, his commanding officers determined he was a better serviceman as the Entertainment Director for Fort Bliss, Texas.
Renee and Bill soon added two more daughters to their El Paso home - Robin Jayn and Danna Lynne. After his Army service, Bill became the Creative Director for College Football's Sun Bowl in the early 1960's. His interests turned to interior design and he started a career selling home furnishings, which allowed him to realize a lifelong dream to live near an ocean, relocating to Granada Hills, CA. Another career opportunity moved the family to Phoenix, AZ in 1969 when he became the Head of the Design Studio at Lou Register's Furniture store and later owned and operated Total Interiors in Scottsdale, AZ. Bill always had a creative energy and loved meeting new people and seeing new places - in his "retirement", he designed entertainment arcades in Mexico City and volunteered at The Japanese Friendship Garden, as well as working on an effort to bring the World's Fair to Arizona (spurred by his memory of attending the 1933 World Fair in Chicago).
A true Renaissance man, Bill had a child-like curiosity about the world around him and the people in it. Bill was fearless when it came to meeting someone new, and especially enjoyed joking around with any and all types; he loved teasing or joyful banter - anything to get a laugh. But his truest love was his wife, Renee - they had 66 years of wedded bliss and she will miss him dearly. Bill treated her and all women as equals, and raised his three daughters to be self sufficient and independent, grounded by his love and best wishes for each of them.
Bill also loved interacting with children, and he especially loved his six grandchildren who knew him as PopPop, and the adventure nights, games and crafts he created for their fun are some of their favorite memories. A positive light, an artist, a man ahead of this time, Bill lived by a simple code: Be good for goodness sake.
Bill is survived by his wife, Renee, daughters Ann (Steve) Lehmann, Robin (Richard) Milne, and Danna (Dave) Brandt, as well as his six grandchildren - Alissa (Mark) Rothpletz, Stefanie Lehmann, Richard (Edlyn) Milne, Ryan Milne, Tracy Brandt, and Cole Brandt - and two great grandchildren - Penny and Hudson Milne.
There are no services planned at this time - at a date to be determined, the family will hold a celebration of life ceremony.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Mar. 26 to Mar. 29, 2020