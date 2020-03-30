|
William Edson (Bill) Atkins
Scottsdale - William Edson (Bill) Atkins, 76, of Scottsdale, AZ peacefully passed away at home on January 25, 2020.
Bill was born on October 6, 1943, in Bryn Mawr, PA. He graduated in 1961 from Sycamore High School in Montgomery, Ohio. Bill attended Miami University of Ohio where he got a degree in Business. After graduation, he went to work for Belden Wire & Cable in Chicago, IL where he was affectionately known by colleagues and customers by his nickname Billy Belden. He worked at Belden for 35 years. He transferred to Denver, CO in 1968, where he later met the love of his life, Michele, in 1969. The two married on August 22, 1970, in her hometown of Amityville, NY. The best and last Belden move in 1979 brought them to McCormick Ranch in Scottsdale, AZ where they raised their two beautiful daughters, Andrea and Heather.
He is survived by his wife, Michele, his daughters, Andrea (Jeff) and Heather (Michael), and seven grandchildren, Kiera, Duncan, Corbin, Shea, Caroline, Molly, and Anna as well as many cousins, nieces, nephews, close relatives, and friends.
Bill enjoyed fishing, playing racquetball, and golfing with friends. He frequently traveled the country and the world, visiting all 50 states and 21 countries. He especially loved model railroading. His "affair with trains" grew over the years, literally. He crafted scenes that overtook a closet, a laundry room, half a garage, and finally, a 900-square foot casita. Bill was an avid reader of nonfiction and a superfan of the Denver Broncos.
Bill was a friend to all. He had an uncanny ability to make connections. He could turn strangers into close friends with a simple question or a smile. Whether in his own neighborhood or halfway across the world, Bill created a thread of meaningful friendships which he maintained throughout his life.
Bill's loyal and steadfast nature weaved throughout every aspect of his life. It shone through in the little things. His unrelenting beer of choice, Coors (or Coors Lite depending on whether or not he was on a diet), his dedication to watching Monday Night Football, and the big things, like his family and his friends. In a note to Bill when he retired, his coworkers described him as, "the original good guy." And in remembering Bill's life and legacy, we remember him the same way — the model man, husband, father, grandfather, and friend.
A Celebration of Life for Bill has been postponed at this time. Donations can be made to the Salvation Army or Hospice of the Valley.
