William Edward East
Phoenix - William Edward East dob 5/31/1928 of Phoenix AZ who passed away on 9/16/19
Originally from Berwick PA he moved to AZ in 1985.
He was the best father anyone could ask for and would do anything for his family and friends.
His other passion was for his trains. He belonged to three train clubs in AZ and has been collecting trains for over 70 years. He was well know for his vast train knowledge and was nicknamed "Mr. Train" by his train club members.
He is survived by his children: Eugene East (Bonnie) PA, Angel Kachline (Bruce) PA, April Blodgett (Brian) AZ; Four grandchildren: Tammy Knight (Tim) - CO, EJ East - PA, Christopher East (Magan) - AZ, Nicholas Hagedorn - AZ; Four great grandchildren - Taylor Knight, Jayden Knight - CO and Shyaira East, Laroya East- AZ; Brother Joseph East, Sisters Dorothy Humphries and Delores Hartman - PA.
He was proceeded by his wife Iris East, Parents Lloyd and Martha Eister and sisters Mary Alice Whitfield and Marqueen East.
His celebration of life will be held on 9/21/19.
Published in The Arizona Republic on Sept. 21, 2019