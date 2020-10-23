William Edward McDaniel



Mesa - William Edward McDaniel (64) passed away 10/10/2020, pre-deceased by his father William Elder McDaniel, and survived by his mother Joan, brothers Tom, Russ, Rick, son Matthew, daughters Deana, Jennifer, Stephanie, and 6 granddaughters.



After Bill graduated from Apache Junction High School in 1974 he worked for AZ Water Co., owned and operated The Winchester Restaurant, then worked for Bashas. He then moved to TN where he owned a Pepperidge Farm route, then to FL to work for the City of Cocoa Beach Water Co., and eventually retired in AZ.



He loved good music and cooking, he enjoyed nature and felt at home on the racetrack, and he worked hard his whole life.



Services pending.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store