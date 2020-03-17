|
William Edward Schmitt
William Edward Schmitt "Bill" 73, of Glendale, Arizona passed away peacefully on March 14, 2020. He was born in Medina, OH in June of 1946 but lived most of his life in Phoenix, AZ where he raised his two daughters, Gina and Marcy. He was a Carpentry Foreman by trade before retiring in 2010. The latter portion of his career allowed him to move around the country and live in several different cities, which he really enjoyed. His true passion was sports and he spent many years coaching The Phoenix Dusters, a women's softball team, to much success. He loved his Arizona based teams such as the Cardinals, Suns, Diamondbacks and ASU sports and could talk about that all day long. He very bravely fought cancer the last 2 years of his life and handled it all with dignity and strength. He always had a smile or a joke for anyone he met and he will be missed by those closest to him. He is survived by his loving family: daughters Gina Hasl, Marcy (Kevin) Baker, granddaughter Paris Hasl, grandson Keeton Hasl and brother Jim (Mona) Schmitt. At Bill's request, the immediate family will scatter his ashes in private at a later date.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Mar. 17 to Mar. 19, 2020