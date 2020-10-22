William Elder McDaniel
Mesa - Apache Junction's first Police Chief has passed away due to complications associated with Covid-19. William Elder McDaniel, 88, died peacefully on September 23, 2020 with his wife, Joan, of 66 years, and eldest son, Bill, at his side. He is survived by his loving wife, Joan of Mesa; three children, Tom (Joyce) of Waterloo, IL; son, Russ of Palos Heights, IL and Rick of Mesa, AZ. He is also survived by his brother, Woody (Linda) of Melbourne, FL. He has 7 grandchildren and 7 great grandchildren. William (Bill) McDaniel began a humble life living in a small wooden house in Bessemer, AL with his parents and 8 brothers and sisters. His dad, Burl and mother, Beatrice, both passed away at a young age. So, Bill enlisted in the United States Army and served in the Korean War. After Bill's service to his country, he met his future bride, Joan. They lived in Garden City, MI where his career in law enforcement began in 1962. Operating as both Police and Fire Departments at the time, the two departments would later split and Bill would stay with the Fire Department as the Fire Marshall. He investigated fires and promoted fire safety. Following one of Michigan's cold winters, Bill decided to move the family to the warmth of the Arizona desert. To do so, he needed a job. So, he bought Cobb's Country Restaurant on Apache Trail (U.S. 60). After one year, he sold the restaurant and got back in law enforcement. He was hired by the Pinal County Sheriff's Office as Deputy, then promoted to Sergeant, Detective and Captain. He was later selected as Undersheriff. He was responsible for police and search operations for the Department until 1979. In July of 1979, the Apache Junction City Council chose Bill to be their first Police Chief to build the department from the ground up. He recruited a staff of experienced personnel to assist him getting grants, hiring police officers and purchasing equipment. He served as Chief of Police for 15 years before retiring in 1994. A Visitation/Funeral Service will take place at 1:30 p.m., on October 27, 2020 at Christ Greenfield Lutheran, 425 North Greenfield Road, Gilbert, AZ 85234. Followed by a procession to Mountain View Funeral Home and Cemetery, 7900 E. Main St. Mesa, AZ 85207.In lieu of flowers, donations are being accepted in memory of William Elder McDaniel. woundedwarriorproject.org
www.shrinershospitalforchildren.org. A live stream of Bill's service will be held on Zoom. Please join us at,https://us02web.zoom.us/j/81101288803?pwd=VE9nWGlQc2QzNnp1cDFqV3MvRkJPdz09.Meeting ID: 811 0128 8803Passcode:208142