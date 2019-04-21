Resources
Phoenix - William (Bill) Ely was born in Joliet, Illinois on December 28, 1950 and passed away on April 11, 2019 after a short illness. Bill was a graduate of Arizona State University. He worked in the electronics field for many years building sound systems and mixing boards. Later he started his own solar electric company, making custom solar systems for national geographic photographers and RV owners, etc. He also was able to repair or rebuild anything. As a benefactor member of the National Rifle Association he volunteered as a recruiter and for the friends of NRA dinner and auction. Bill is survived by his wife of 40 years, Jane; Sister, Cheryl and her husband Ron; niece Ashley and her husband, Louis; Nephews, Jeff and Brian. 3 great nieces and 2 great nephews. Bill's hobbies were coin collecting, target shooting and anything to do with cars, particularly Mopar. Private services will be held at a later date.
Published in The Arizona Republic on Apr. 21, 2019
