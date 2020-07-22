William "Bill" Eppich
William "Bill" Eppich passed on July 18, 2020. He was born in Mancos, Colorado on January 21st, 1932 to Gottscheer immigrants who, later in his childhood, told him stories about coming to the US through Ellis Island in the early 1900's. In 1951, he joined the US Air Force to explore the world and proudly served his country for 21 years. His first assignment was to Williams Field in Mesa, Arizona where he met and married the love of his life, Betty Lou Whitney. Together, they raised a family of two and traveled frequently to far reaching countries. The travels, although hard at times, resulted in a life-long love of history and travel. Upon his retirement, he returned to Mesa and started a second career at Motorola that spanned 25 years before he decided to enjoy retirement with Betty. As a young man on a remote island tour, he thought golf was a silly game. In retirement, he loved playing golf all day long with friends and family and took great pride in the hole-in-one he achieved in his first year of golf. They continued their love of travel throughout the US, UK, Ireland and Canada come rain or shine. With a big smile and a camera, he never tired of exploring, taking photos, spending time with family and enjoying the stories told by people he met. Bill is survived by the love of his life of 66 years, Betty, his son (Ron), his daughter (Cindy), their spouses, his beloved grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He will live forever in our hearts. Due to COVID, services will be limited to immediate family. In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to the 100 Club of AZ as thanks for the paramedics, firemen and policemen who fought to help Bill live on. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.melchermission.com
for the Eppich family.