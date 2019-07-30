Services
Red Mountain Community Church
6101 E Virginia St
Mesa, AZ 85215
Service
Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019
10:30 AM - 12:30 PM
1932 - 2019
William Eugene (Gene) Scott Obituary
William Eugene (Gene) Scott

Payson - 86 Year old William Eugene (Gene) Scott Born November 3. 1932 in Littlefield TX to William Otis and Esther Jaunita (Nichols) Scott. Died July 6 2019 in Payson AZ. He is survived by his wife Sandra, 10 Children, Wm Sam and (Tracy) Scott, Susan and (Dan) Williams, Steve and (Jamie) Scott, Sherry and (Leo) Clark, Spencer and (Marcy) Scott, Ginger and (Harold) Guenther, Dawn and (Rick) Oliphant and Abbe and (Frank) Marin , Katie and (Brian) VanderHulst.

One son, Stewart Scott, passed away 6 days later on July 12 following Gene's death. Gene has 32 grandchildren and 31 great grandchildren. He is also survived by two sisters Louise (Pete) Gorriaz and Juanice Scott and one brother Ron (Vicky) Scott.

He served 23 years on the Phoenix Police Department, 11 years with Mesa Police Department, 3 years active duty and 17yrs reserves with the Marine Corps, as well as 17 years as a reserve officer of the Arizona Game and Fish. Gene was also active with of the Tonto Basin VFW.

Services to be held at Red Mountain Community Church, 6101 E. Virginia St. Mesa AZ 85215 at 10:30 AM - 12:30 PM, Saturday, August 10th

In Lieu of Flowers please give in memory to the Fort Reno VFW Post 8807, P.O. Box 1, Tonto Basin, AZ 85553, at Gene's request.
Published in The Arizona Republic on July 30, 2019
Inform family & friends of William's passing.
