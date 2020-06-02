William F. Hatcher
Phoenix - William F. Hatcher passed away on May 30, 2020 at the age of 84 due to liver failure. He is survived by his wife, Penny, sons Paul and Andrew, daughter Vanessa, 4 granddaughters, 1 grandson, and 3 fur babies. William was born in Tucson, AZ. Raised in Phoenix, AZ, he attended West High School. He graduated from ASU with a Bachelor's Degree and two Master's Degrees in Secondary Education plus a Secondary School Principal certificate. William was a classroom teacher and wrestling coach (High School) in Juneau, Alaska, he was the Department Head of Boy's P.E. and classroom teacher and baseball coach in Coolidge, AZ. He also taught an extension course for Central Arizona College at the Arizona State Prison in Florence. He was the classroom teacher and head baseball coach at Paradise Valley High School and Shadow Mountain High School. William played 4 years of baseball at West high; played 1 year at Phoenix College; played 10 years of semi-professional baseball in the Phoenix area; and played 2 years of professional baseball (minor league) for old NY Giants (now San Francisco Giants). A Celebration of Life will be held on Friday, June 12th at 4 PM at Hansen Mortuary, 8314 N. 7th St. Phoenix, AZ 85020. Due to the current COVID-19 situation, the service will be for family. A reception to follow for family and friends at 6 PM at 1422 E. Las Palmaritas Dr. Phoenix, AZ 85020. The family requests, in lieu of flowers, donations to be made to Hospice of the Valley Eckstein Center in Scottsdale. Please visit hansenmortuary.com for online condolences.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Jun. 2 to Jun. 3, 2020.