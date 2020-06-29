William F. Promberger
William F. Promberger

1923-2020

William F. Promberger passed away at his home in Sun City, AZ on June 24, 2020 at the age of 97 years.

Bill was born in Pocahontas, Arkansas and moved to Mayer, AZ when he was 6 months old. When he was 18 he enlisted in the Army Air Corp. and served as an airplane mechanic. Later, he hired on with the Santa Fe Rail Road where he worked as a conductor for 43 years and served as the union rep. for many years. Since retirement, Bill and Janice have lived a quiet, happy life in Sun City where he served as the HOA Chairman for many years. He loved to read, was active in his church and always had a smile for everyone.

Bill is survived by his wife of nearly 63 years, Janice. He is also, survived by his sister, Evelyn Crosby, 4 children and their spouses; Ron (Carol) Promberger, Kathy (Larry) McCave-Thurber, Cindy (Paul) Lawlor and Jim (Kathy) Promberger, 11 grandchildren, 17 great-grandchildren, and 6 great-great grandchildren. His memory and legacy will live on in each of them.

A memorial service will be held at a future date.




Published in The Arizona Republic from Jun. 29 to Jul. 5, 2020.
