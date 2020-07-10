William Flores
Phoenix - William "Chico" David Flores passed away peacefully in his sleep at home at the age of 59. William was preceded in death by his father, Ricardo "Richard" Flores, and older brother, Richard "Dick" Flores. He is survived by his mother, Ernestina "Ernie" Flores, and sister, Carol Dries (Charlie) and their children, Betsie, Ellie, Chuck and RC. Also, niece, Trina Flores Van Os (Eric) and their children, Coren and Melody, and many beloved aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.
Will, or Chico as he was better known, was bigger than life itself. With his welcoming persona, cheerful disposition and willingness to help family and friends, he was loved by many, especially among the St. Thomas and Camelback High communities. With his distinct thunderous laugh, everyone knew what a big-hearted guy he was! He was loads of fun, a great dancer and loved to play poker and get together with family and friends. He was the best son, brother, uncle, and godfather a family could ever wish for. He was true and loyal to his friends as well. William was particularly devoted to his mother, who at 93 lives in a memory care facility. He would spend his weekend mornings with her, bringing her breakfast and Mexican pig cookies, and donuts for the staff. He would talk to her and just hold her hand, as she did not really converse back. He was sweet that way.
William attended St. Thomas the Apostle Elementary School and graduated from Camelback High School '79, attended Phoenix College and graduated from ITT Technical Institute. William worked for Michael Baker International as a civil engineering designer. He took great pride in his work and put in many long days especially when there was a big deadline.
We are devastated in this loss, but we are triumphant knowing that he is with our Lord Savior Jesus Christ, where there is no sickness, loss, or despair.
Visitation will be Friday, July 17, 2020 from 2-6pm at Whitney Murphy Funeral Home, 4800 E. Indian School Road, Phoenix. To best protect the health of those in attendance, only 20 persons will be allowed in the mortuary at a time. This will be managed by staff at the funeral home. Physical distancing and masks are always required to be worn.
A private funeral mass will be held with a burial at St. Francis Cemetery, Phoenix. A Celebration of Life will be announced at a future date. A link to a recording of the Funeral Mass will be put up on William's and Carol's facebook pages, so all can share in the experience.
The family suggests donations to the Banner Dementia/Alzheimer's Foundation. Condolences and Hugs from Home may be expressed at www.whitneymurphyfuneralhome.com