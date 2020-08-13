William (Bill) Francis Dearing



Phoenix - William (Bill) Francis Dearing, 93, of Phoenix, Arizona, passed away on August 13, 2020. Bill was born in 1927 in Chillicothe, Missouri, and moved with his parents to Tucson, Arizona in 1930 when he was three years old. He attended North Phoenix High School and lived in Phoenix for most of his life. He enlisted in the U.S. Navy in March 1945 and completed his service in August 1947 as Seaman First Class. After the Navy, he attended the Acme Neon Institute's School of Scientific Glass Blowing in Chicago, Illinois. He returned to visit his parents in Tucson where he met the girl next door, Betty Jean Wideman, and they married in 1950 in Los Angeles, California. They celebrated over 56 years of marriage before Betty's death in June 2007. Bill had a good sense of humor, easy-going demeanor, and was loved by all. Coming from a very musical family, Bill started playing the trombone around age eight and played in the Infantry Basic Band (ROTC) at North Phoenix High School. In the 1960s, he played with the Phoenix Symphony Orchestra on weekends in the bandshell at Encanto Park. Bill was an avid jazz enthusiast, having met and played with late jazz guitarist Howard Roberts who had a particular funky blues-inflected style that Bill loved. Before he retired in 1992, Bill started his career as a Painter's Helper and completed an apprenticeship in the trade of Sign and Pictorial Painting in 1956. He worked for over 44 years as a member of the Sign Painter's union, painting large billboards for Outdoor Systems, formerly Foster-Kleiser, Eller Outdoor Advertising, Pacific Outdoor Advertising, and Gannett Outdoor in Phoenix. He also worked other painting jobs throughout his long career. Most famously, he was hired to hand letter and pinstripe the infamous Brawner-Hawk Formula One Indycar that Mario Andretti drove to win the Indianapolis 500 in 1969. Until recently, the car was on display at the Smithsonian National Museum of American History in Washington, DC. Bill also designed and painted the Cortez High School "Fighting Colts" football stadium sign that was used for nearly 50 years in Phoenix. In the late 1960s, Bill was the President of the Washington Little League and also took art lessons from Don Ruffin, a local Phoenix Southwestern impressionist artist, where he learned to paint landscapes and still life portraits as a hobby. Bill's other hobbies included bowling, card playing, and creating greeting cards with his desktop computer. He was preceded in death by his parents, J. Frank and M. Maude Dearing, his sister, G. Elizabeth Ballagh, and his brother, F. Payne Dearing. He is survived by his daughter Sue Mahoney (Mike), and sons, John Dearing (Barbara) and Jim Dearing (Mary), and seven grandchildren, Shad Newkirk (Michelle), Mickey Mahoney, Katie Mahoney, David Dearing (Janice), Andrew Dearing (Lindsay), Jacob Dearing and Zachary Dearing, and three great-grandchildren, Brandon Newkirk, Hunter Newkirk, and Nolan Dearing. Due to recent events and social distancing concerns, burial services will be limited to immediate family only at the National Memorial Cemetery of Arizona, in Phoenix.









