William "Bill" Francis Vlasity Sr.
Phoenix - William "Bill" Francis Vlasity Sr., 79, passed away on Thursday, October 17, 2019 after a short fight with cancer.
He was born in Chicago, Illinois on October 7, 1940. Bill was the oldest son of Winfield and Martha (Sliwinski) Vlasity. He was predeceased by his Mother, Father, and brother (Michael.) He is survived by his three children William Jr. (wife Amy), Angela (husband Shannon), and Joseph (partner Kim), his six grandchildren: Olivia, Alanna, Jessy, William, Noah, and Adam, and his Aunt Florence Fraga.
Bill worked for the Arizona Republic for 30+years as a journeyman electrician. He retired from the paper in 2010. He enjoyed his retirement doing many of his favorite things. He split his time between his homes in Phoenix and Munds Park. He loved traveling around Arizona always in search of his newest treasures. He was well known for his eclectic collection of antiques and oddities. Bill was an auction and antique store enthusiast.
He was an American original who will be missed by all who loved him. We will miss his quick wit, sense of humor and storytelling. Bill's memorial service will be Saturday, October 26, 2019 at 11:00 am at Heritage Funeral Chapel 6830. W. Thunderbird Rd., Peoria, Arizona 85381.
