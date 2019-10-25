|
William Frank Chaddock Sr.
William Frank Chaddock Senior, know to all as Bill, was born September 15, 1934 at Schofield Barracks, O'ahu, Hawaii. Bill passed peacefully, in his home, on October 24, 2019. Bill was born to an Army Lt. Col Frank Gilson Chaddock and Marjorie Elizabeth Chaddock. Bill spent most of his life in Southern California. In his early adult years, Bill fell in love with aviation, working for Flying Tigers and eventually retiring with American Airlines after over 30 years of service. In 1973, he married Karla Jean Bowden, where they shared together their love to travel and see the world. After retiring from American Airlines Bill joined the Maricopa County Sheriff's Posse volunteering his time and flying experience to fly with the Sheriff's department transporting prisoners. Along with volunteering, Bill also started a new venture, starting a flooring business. After over 10 years of flooring, Bill decided it was time to retire by his definition of retirement, by working part time few hours a week driving cars for the local Chevrolet dealer, and playing as much golf as he could. Bill loved his family, grandchildren, and his dog Harley. Bill's final resting place will be alongside his late wife Karla, in Maui, HI, where his family will escort him back home.
William Frank Chaddock Sr., Bill, is widowed by his wife Karla Chaddock, and survived by his three sons William Frank Chaddock Jr. and wife Lori Chaddock, Brian Chaddock, and Garrick Chaddock and his wife Brenna Chaddock, and his one daughter Kelly Handy and husband William Handy. Bill was blessed with his four grandchildren Zakary, Brooklyn, Scarlett, and Alyssa, who always brightened his day. Bill is preceded by his sister Carol Hansson, and survived by his two brothers Frank Chaddock and Richard Chaddock, and his two sisters Marilyn McDougall and Kimberly Salas.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Oct. 25 to Nov. 3, 2019