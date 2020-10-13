1/1
Dr. William Frank Greaves
Phoenix - William (Bill), a native of Phoenix, AZ, was born August 16, 1928 and passed away on October 7, 2020 at the age of 92. He was greatly loved by his family and will always be remembered as an avid outdoorsman, promoting the importance of education, and his enjoyment of travel.

After attending North High School, where he was a state athlete and made life-long friends, Bill joined the Navy and served as a meteorologist, monitoring the weather over the Pacific. After the Navy, Bill attended Arizona State Teacher's College (ASU) where he would later receive his Master's in Educational Administration and complete his Doctorate. His first job out of college was as a teacher in the Osborn School District, inspiring students and making a positive impact in their lives, retiring as Superintendent after 31 years in the same district. Bill had many interests, but most important to him was his family. He is survived by his loving wife, Gwen, his children and step-children, George Stivers (Katie), Keri Kelley, Cindy Edmonds, Cindy Gort (Chris), William Stivers (Jill), Cathy Greaves, Judi Stivers, his many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. A private family memorial service will be held. Please visit hansenmortuary.com for online condolences.






Published in The Arizona Republic from Oct. 13 to Oct. 14, 2020.
