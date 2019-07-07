|
William (Bill) G. Beyer
Glendale - William (Bill) G. Beyer, 89, of Glendale, AZ passed in his sleep June 18, 2019. Bill was born in Philadelphia, PA. He graduated from Drexel University in 1961 with a Masters degree in Electrical Engineering. Bill had an adventurous spirit and after visiting Phoenix during one freezing cold February in 1961, Bill and his wife Sue packed the family into a blue Studebaker station wagon and moved to Phoenix. In 1961 Bill began work at General Electric to work on GE's burgeoning computer systems operations. Bill loved Arizona and became an avid camper and hiker. In 1968, Bill and his partner Larry Goshorn formed General Automation in California as a miniaturized computer business for use in the automotive industry. Bill continued to enjoy camping in California, with many weekend trips to the desert. After enjoying success at GA, Bill decided to change gears and go to law school. In 1973, he enrolled in the McGeorge School of Law in Sacramento. He graduated No. 6 in his class and was Editor of the Law Review in 1975. At 43, he was the oldest graduate of his class. Bill and Sue then returned to Arizona where Bill worked for Salt River Project. Bill worked in private practice as well as in house counsel for Sun Health until he was 72, when he retired to begin his third career as a professional camper. On his travels he found and fell in love with Salmon, Idaho. Bill's favorite pastime was to hike with his dog all summer long and then return to Phoenix in the fall to watch football all winter long. Bill's travels finally ended peacefully this summer. He is survived by his three sons, Bill, Rob, and Chris, his daughter Barbara Maroney, his four granddaughters Athena Lendvay, Trezure Fenton-Cook, Katie and Kelly Maroney. His family will miss him every day. Services for Bill will be private for the family, but donations in Bill's name can be made to Hospice of the Valley Fund Development, 1510 E. Flower Street, Phoenix, AZ 85014.
Published in The Arizona Republic on July 7, 2019