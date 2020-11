William G. ThompsonPhoenix - William G. Thompson, 61, passed away on Sunday, November 15, 2020. William is survived by his parents Bill and Ona Thompson, his brother Mark, and the dog Rose. He graduated from West High. He worked at Holsum Bakery, retiring after 20 years. William loved auto racing and was an avid Steelers fan. He will be missed. A graveside service will be held on November 19th at 2pm at Phoenix Memorial Park and Mortuary, 200 W. Beardsley Rd, Phoenix, AZ 85027.