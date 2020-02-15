|
|
William G. "Bill" Wagner
Sun City - William Gene "Bill" Wagner passed away February 12, 2020 at the age of 97 in Sun City, Arizona.
Bill was born in Peru, IL and was a World War II veteran serving in the U.S. Army Air Corps as a bombardier for the B-17 Flying Fortress aircraft.
After his honorable discharge, Bill received his bachelor's degree in Personnel and Psychology from the University of Illinois and attended the University of Southern California for graduate level studies.
Bill worked as a Personnel Counselor for the Western Electric Company of Chicago, a Personnel Analyst for the City of Los Angeles, and for 35 years in the Personnel Department of the City of Phoenix.
Bill's most rewarding experiences while at the City of Phoenix were related to his leading of a pioneering Employee Assistance Program, and the years he counseled troubled employees. Bill also taught a variety of evening business classes for Maricopa County Community College.
Bill married the love of his life, Marlene Zimmerman, in Phoenix in 1958. He was an avid fan and collector of antique cars, and of people - always interested in making new friends and striking up conversations.
Bill is survived by his wife of 62 years, Marlene, his daughter and son-in-law Lisa and Barton King, his son and daughter-in-law William R. and Angelica Wagner, and two grandsons William Wagner and Weston Wagner.
A memorial service is being planned for a later date.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Feb. 15 to Feb. 23, 2020